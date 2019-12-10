What you need to know
- A new software update rolling out to the Lenovo Smart Clock adds an Assistant feature called "Impromptu."
- The new alarm option enables the Smart Clock to give users an alarm sound that fits their situation, depending on things like the time of day or weather.
- In addition to the new "Impromptu" feature, the software update brings a few other improvements as well.
Google has announced a new software update for the Lenovo Smart Clock. The update brings a new Assistant feature called "Impromptu" to the smart clock, allowing it to give you an alarm sound "that fits your situation."
According to Google, the new "Impromptu" alarm option makes it possible for the Lenovo Smart Clock to be customized to the user's environment. With machine learning technology from Google's Magenta open source project, the Google Assistant can now pick an alarm sound based on things like the time of day or the current weather.
Thanks to the feedback received from users, Google and Lenovo have also incorporated a few other improvements with the new software update. Some of these improvements include fine-tuned automatic brightness, new music recommendation card aimed at helping users get to their playlists faster, and more granular control over just how long your alarms can last. Once you install the update on your Lenovo Smart Clock, you will be able to choose to have an alarm last for up to 60 minutes.
Lenovo Smart Clock
The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is much more than just a bedside alarm clock. With Google Assistant integration, you can use the smart clock to play music, check your schedule, control smart home devices, and a lot more with voice commands. It also features a 4-inch touchscreen with a wide range of customizable clock faces.
