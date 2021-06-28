What you need to know Lenovo announced five new tablets at MWC 2021, including the new Lenovo P11 Plus and Yoga Tab 13.

The new lineup of tablets features Google's new Entertainment Space designed for content consumption and discovery.

The tablets will be available starting July for $110 and up.

Lenovo has taken to MWC 2021 to launch a new lineup of Android tablets at various price points. These new tablets will come run Android 11 and come equipped with Google's new Entertainment Space, featuring a launcher similar to Android TV and Chromecast with Google TV for easier discovery of media content. Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is the company's latest flagship Android tablet, putting it head-to-head with some of the best Android tablets. Similar to the design of previous Yoga tablets, the new Yoga 13 features a unique kickstand design for easy viewing and use in various angles, particularly during video calls. The 13-inch 2K display is Dolby Vision HDR certified, and underneath the display is a low, front-facing soundbar housing two of the four Dolby Atmos speakers. This makes the tablet ideal for viewing media, which can be done easily thanks to Google's new Entertainment Space. There's even a micro-HDMI port so you can use the tablet as a secondary display. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The Yoga Tab 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which should provide great performance and efficiency thanks to the 7nm process. The large 10,000mAh battery can provide up to 12 hours of FHD video playback, and the device supports 30W charging. There's 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

Lenovo is also launching the smaller Yoga Tab 11, with a similar design and watered-down specs. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T and comes in 4GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB flavors. The smaller 11-inch display makes the tablet ideal for portability, so there's a rear 8MP camera and version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with LTE connectivity. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 retails for $680 will be available in July. The Yoga Tab 11 will be available in August for $320. Lenovo P11 Plus, Tab M8, Tab M7 Lenovo is also launching more affordable tablets across its lineup, including the new Lenovo P11 Plus. It features a design similar to the higher-end Lenovo P11 Pro but in a package that's more affordable than the standard P11.

The P11 Plus features an 11-inch 2K display and Dolby Atmos quad-stereo speakers. Lenovo touts up to 15 hours of music playback time and 12 hours of video streaming, with configurations spanning 4GB/64GB to 6GB/128GB.