What you need to know
- Lenovo's Chromebook 10e is a Chrome OS tablet aimed at the education market.
- It's essentially a Chromebook Duet tablet in a more rugged and school-ready exterior.
- It'll go on sale in March from $269.
January has been a pretty good month for Chromebooks so far, and Lenovo wants to keep that ball rolling. The firm has announced the Lenovo Chromebook 10e, a new tablet aimed at buyers in education.
Its design is very reminiscent of the Lenovo Duet, albeit with a rugged exterior and rubber bumpers so it can take hits and be flung around with the typical abandon you'd find in a classroom. Round the front, you'll find Dragontrail glass with Lenovo saying meets MIL-STD-810G standards. Like its consumer counterpart, it also comes with a detachable keyboard, albeit one that drops the trackpad - so expect a lot of gorilla arm when using this.
This Chromebook will last for a long time, in theory at least, as Lenovo and Google now promise eight years of software support, though its MediaTek processor may not hold up quite that long.
It'll go on sale in March with a sticker price of $269, and that release date is interesting as Google will also be releasing Chrome OS 80, complete with a new gestural navigation system that makes Chromebooks that much better to use. If Lenovo manages to nail the hardware in practice, then this little device may just take the classroom by storm.
Aside from this tablet, Lenovo announced unspecified minor internal refreshes to its Chromebook 100e, 300e, and 500e clamshell Chromebooks. Those are available on sale right now from $214, $319, and $399, respectively.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
