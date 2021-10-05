The Flex 5 was initially offered at $410 and normally sees discounts down to $380 or $350, so $300 is probably the lowest price you'll find for this fantastic device, at least for a while.

Every so often, Amazon will have a deal so good that you just can't pass it up, and today is that day for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 . For today only, the online retailer is offering the best Chromebook you can buy at its lowest price ever. That means for just $300, you're getting a 13.5-inch 1080p display, loud front-facing speakers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and excellent battery life, all powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i3.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a great device for anyone looking for a sleek, easy-to-use laptop with the power of Google's apps and services running everything in the cloud. At its lowest price ever, this laptop is practically a steal.

There's a lot to like about the Flex 5. Our Ara Wagoner gushed about it in her review, praising its design, speakers, and display, saying that the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is worth "more than the sum of its parts." She was also impressed by its battery life, which got her through an average of 10 to 12 hours.

The downside? The Flex 5 only comes with 4GB of RAM with no 8GB option in sight. Fortunately, Chromebooks don't need very much to run well, and the Flex 5 still performs admirably, but an 8GB option would be nice. Still, given its usual price-point, the Flex 5 is practically unbeatable and worth a look at.

Most comparably-spec'd Chromebooks are $550 or more — at least, they are if they come with a decent screen — so it wouldn't take much of a discount to take the Flex 5 from "great value" to "absolute steal." We've seen it drop to $380 and even $350 once, but big deals are still few and far between, not that you need to discount to take the Flex 5 from "good value" to "unbeatable deal."

The deal will only last through the day, so you should hurry and grab one now while supplies last. And who knows, this could be an early holiday gift to beat the Black Friday rush.