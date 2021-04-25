While there won't be any fans at Elland Road for this Roses rivalry game, you can expect a full-blooded encounter on Sunday as these two teams meet in the Premier League . Don't miss a moment with our Leeds United vs Man United live stream guide.

Today's hosts come into the game off the back of a come-from-behind draw against Premier League titleholders Liverpool in their last outing and a shock 2-1 win away at this year's title frontrunners Man City dispute going a man-down halfway through the game.

In their first season back in the English top-flight for over 15 years, Marcelo Bielsa's team hold an impressive mid-table position with only a handful of games remaining.

With some impressive scalps already claimed this season, the Whites will be confident they can notch a rivalry win against Manchester United today. After being thumped 6-2 in their previous meeting, Leeds have an extra point to prove in this return game.

Manchester United are also in form right now and will be wanting to extend their winning run to six games in all competitions with a victory at Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side sits comfortably in second place with a healthy gap between them and other teams trying to lock in a Champions League qualification spot. With European football all but confirmed for next season, it's possible that the Red Devils' attention may already be on their Europa League semi-final tie with Roma on Thursday.

It's set to be an entertaining clash regardless of the result. Read on to find out how to watch a Leeds United vs Man United live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Man United: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Elland Road with kick-off set for 2pm BST local time.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S. and an 11pm AEST kick-off for those tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Leeds United vs Man United online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Leeds United vs Man United is at 9am ET / 6am PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock as well as on NBCSN which gives you a couple of other live streaming options outlined below.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its Premier League coverage for just $4.99 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you want to try it out for free. From $5 at Peacock Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $54.99 per month at Fubo

Live stream Leeds United vs Man United in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports' Premier League and Main Event channels, with coverage from Elland Road beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Leeds United vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV). A Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £10 a day, though the Monthly option is much better value at £34. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

Live stream Leeds United vs Man United in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Leeds United and Man United, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch a bunch of Premier League matches without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League soccer coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Leeds United vs Man United in Australia

If you're planning on watching Leeds United vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Leeds United vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Leeds United vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.