With thousands of new sites launching every hour, web development skills are more valuable than ever. Whether you want to start a new career or build your own startup, The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle gives you a head start. This learning library includes 69 hours of content, and you can get it now for just $29.99.
To code a website from scratch, you need to master a range of different skills. This bundle speeds up the learning process while providing plenty of opportunities for hands-on practice.
Through 11 beginner-friendly video courses, you learn how to construct custom sites using HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript. The tutorials cover a range of modern web design techniques, from responsive layouts to interactive elements.
You also learn how to code with Python, publish code with Git, grab data using APIs, and use frameworks such as Node, React, and SASS. The courses have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, and you get lifetime access.
Worth $2,200 in total, the bundle is now only $39.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
The Blurams Video Doorbell system offers incredible levels of intelligence
If you're sick of paying monthly fees for a video doorbell, it's time to upgrade to Blurams. It comes with no hidden fees, free cloud storage, AI, night vision, and a sound and light alarm.
Everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 2!
The first Galaxy Fold was one of the most impressive smartphones of recent years, and now, Samsung's following up on it with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Here's everything you need to know about it!
Want to learn about the OnePlus 8T? Here's everything we know (so far)
The OnePlus 8 is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. Here's everything we know about its upcoming successor, the OnePlus 8T!
Best Long-lasting Hard Drives for NAS 2020: Synology, QNAP
One of the main considerations when buying a hard drive for your NAS is long-term reliability. Drives in a NAS enclosure run 24/7, and as such they need to deliver the same level of performance after several months and years. These are the best long-lasting hard drives for your Synology NAS in 2020.