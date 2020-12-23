Cheaper Galaxy Chromebook 2 to make some sacrifices for better battery life

It seems like only yesterday that leaked renders appeared showing a familiar-looking design for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Beyond some very slight changed to the positions of the ports, the follow-up to this year's Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is expected to look largely the same, which isn't a bad thing considering it was one of the best Chromebooks of the year. It seems we may have some leaked specs of the successor, and they paint an interesting picture for the direction Samsung is taking this line.

According to a leaked slide, Samsung seems to be taking a more cautious approach with the Galaxy Chromebook 2. For example, the chip powering the device will be a 10th-gen Intel Core i3, which is a bit of a step down from the 10th-gen Core i5 on the original model. Additionally, the 4K OLED display is gone, replaced by a QLED panel, which appears to be the first on a Chromebook. These changes will essentially equate to better battery life, with a targeted 12+ hours, compared to the targeted 8-hour battery life on the original.

The choice to stick with a 10th-gen processor is a curious decision, considering 11th-gen chips will be available next year, but there may not have been enough time to get one on the device. Also, Samsung seems to be aiming for a less-premium target with the Galaxy Chromebook 2, with a rumored $699 price tag, which is quite a step-down from the $999 asking price of the original model. Thus, the choice of processors may likely be a price-related decision.

The only other detail we have is that the device may see a launch in February, and will be available on Samsung's website and Best Buy.