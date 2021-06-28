What you need to know
- Official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked.
- The renders suggest the Galaxy Buds 2 will have a Galaxy Buds Pro-inspired design.
- They could be available in four color options at launch: Black, White, Purple, and Green.
The first clear renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have surfaced online, courtesy of the folks at 91Mobiles. The leaked renders reveal a design that appears very similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently Samsung's best wireless earbuds.
Unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro's matt and glossy dual-tone finish, the Buds 2 appear to have a full glossy finish. We can also see two microphones on the surface of the body for improved noise reduction. The charging case too appears largely similar to the ones that ship with the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live. However, instead of active noise cancellation, the Buds 2 are tipped to feature passive noise cancellation with "active noise reduction."
Besides giving us a clear look at the design of Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds, the leak also reveals an exciting new green color option that is expected to be available from day one. The earbuds will reportedly be offered in purple, black, and white options as well.
As per a recent FCC filing, the Galaxy Buds 2 charging case will pack a 500mAh battery. The earbuds themselves, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 60mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to debut at the company's next Unpacked event in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung's Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 series is also likely to be unveiled at the same event.
