The first clear renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have surfaced online, courtesy of the folks at 91Mobiles. The leaked renders reveal a design that appears very similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently Samsung's best wireless earbuds.

Unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro's matt and glossy dual-tone finish, the Buds 2 appear to have a full glossy finish. We can also see two microphones on the surface of the body for improved noise reduction. The charging case too appears largely similar to the ones that ship with the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live. However, instead of active noise cancellation, the Buds 2 are tipped to feature passive noise cancellation with "active noise reduction."