In exactly a week from now, OnePlus will officially unveil its next flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro at a virtual event. Ahead of the launch event, high-res renders showing the 30W wireless charging dock for the OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced, courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass .

Since the wireless charging dock will support 30W charging speeds, it comes equipped with a built-in cooling fan to keep it from overheating. According to TechDroider, the wireless "Warp" charging dock will be able to fully charge the OnePlus 8 Pro in 80 minutes. It is also said to come with an "AI Sleep Mode", dust detection, and overheating protection features. As for the pricing, the wireless charger will apparently be priced at €70 ($76) in Europe.

While both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones will support 30W wired charging, only the Pro model will support wireless charging. In terms of battery life as well, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a slight edge over the vanilla OnePlus 8. As per a recently leaked specs sheet for the two phones, the OnePlus 8 will have a 4,300mAh battery, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 4,510mAh battery.

In addition to the wireless charging dock, Blass has also shared renders showing the screen protector and transparent bumper case for the OnePlus 8 series phones.