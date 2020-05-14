What you need to know
- Wallpapers to be preloaded on the upcoming PIxel 4a wallpaper have been leaked online.
- These are available to download from Mega.
- The Pixel 4a is said to be launching on June 3rd alongside Android 11.
The Pixel 4a is coming in three weeks, but the leaks just won't wait for its arrival. After sharing a camera review and benchmarks, the folks over at TecnoLike Plus and XDA Developers have now extracted and leaked a selection of wallpapers from Google's upcoming Pixel 4a.
Like all of Google's illustrated wallpapers for Android and Chrome OS, these are quite artsy and minimal affairs. It's also of note that the design seems to highlight or blend with the punch-hole display of the 4a, with either strategically placed holes or patterns emanating from where the camera would be.
If you liked the limited selection of previews above, you can grab the Pixel 4a's wallpapers from Mega.
Google's Pixel 4a is expected to launch on June 3rd alongside the Android 11 Public Beta release. It is predicted to ship with a single lens, only one size variant, a Snapdragon 730, 6GB of RAM, and a near bezel-less display.
