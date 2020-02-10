What you need to know
- Even more Galaxy S20 series leaks dropped today.
- This time, it's the phones' marketing materials.
- They do a good job of differentiating the phones' camera sensors.
There's just one more day to go before Samsung's execs take to the stage in San Francisco to unveil the company's upcoming flagships — and let's not forget that cute foldable. Yet, there's very little that they might say on the stage that will be new to most followers of this site, given that just about everything from the phones' looks to their specs to their pricing has now been leaked.
Evan Blass, the merciless leaker leading the charge in stripping Samsung's execs from any hope of surprising us with anything, just littered the internet with even more S20 material. This time, it's the company's marketing promos.
This batch of leaks, in particular, does an excellent job of highlighting the differences between the S20 series' cameras and those of previous generations of Galaxy smartphones. They also highlight the S20 Ultra's 108MP primary sensor well.
In addition, there are a few camera samples from the phones, as well as a lineup of the various accessories you can buy alongside the S20 this year if you want to go all-in on the Samsung ecosystem. There's a smartwatch, a couple of cases, and of course, the Galaxy Buds+, which you'll get for free if you preorder either the S20+ or the S20 Ultra.
