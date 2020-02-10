There's just one more day to go before Samsung's execs take to the stage in San Francisco to unveil the company's upcoming flagships — and let's not forget that cute foldable. Yet, there's very little that they might say on the stage that will be new to most followers of this site, given that just about everything from the phones' looks to their specs to their pricing has now been leaked.

Evan Blass, the merciless leaker leading the charge in stripping Samsung's execs from any hope of surprising us with anything, just littered the internet with even more S20 material. This time, it's the company's marketing promos.