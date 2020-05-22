WhatsApp has introduced a nifty new feature with the latest beta version of its app for Android. The feature, which is currently available only for beta testers, lets users quickly add new contacts by scanning a unique QR code.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature is available through a server-side update in the latest WhatsApp beta v2.20.171. If you have signed up for the WhatsApp beta testing program, you should be able to find it by heading to Settings. You can view your QR code by tapping on the icon next to your name. In addition to viewing your QR code, you will also be able to scan other QR codes from the "Scan Code" tab. Aside from the camera, QR codes can also be scanned via your phone's Gallery.

Once you share your QR code with a new friend, they will be able to scan the code from within WhatsApp and add you easily. Needless to say, when you share your QR code, your phone number will also be shared. To address privacy concerns, WhatsApp gives you the option to reset a QR code an unlimited number of times.

WhatsApp beta v2.20.171 isn't available on the Google Play Store for all beta testers currently, so some of you may have to wait slightly longer to be able to test out this new feature. The feature is likely to make its way to the stable version sometime later this year.

