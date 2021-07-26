S Pen support is rumored to be one of the biggest highlights of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. The feature was first confirmed by an FCC listing last month, and its existence has also been corroborated by alleged press renders of the phone.

Renders showing the official folio case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have now been posted by 91Mobiles, which suggest the foldable flagship will not include a dedicated slot for the stylus.

As you can see in the renders below, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 folio case will have a slot for the S Pen on its foldable portion, right behind the hinge of the phone. The S Pen holder appears to be made using rigid material and has a smooth finish.