What you need to know
- Renders showing Samsung's official S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have surfaced.
- Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Z Fold 3 will not have a dedicated S Pen slot.
- Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at an Unpacked event on August 11.
S Pen support is rumored to be one of the biggest highlights of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. The feature was first confirmed by an FCC listing last month, and its existence has also been corroborated by alleged press renders of the phone.
Renders showing the official folio case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have now been posted by 91Mobiles, which suggest the foldable flagship will not include a dedicated slot for the stylus.
As you can see in the renders below, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 folio case will have a slot for the S Pen on its foldable portion, right behind the hinge of the phone. The S Pen holder appears to be made using rigid material and has a smooth finish.
The case renders also confirm the presence of a flap on the front to help protect the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Aside from these two major differences, however, the folio case doesn't look all that different from the one Samsung offers for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Similar to the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is also expected to come with an in-display selfie camera, a 7.6-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 512GB of onboard storage, a 4,400mAh battery, and IPX8 water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Alongside the Z Fold 3, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the event.
