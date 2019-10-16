This week, PUBG Mobile is rolling a pretty massive Halloween themed update that includes a bunch of new challenges for those who love collecting rewards and cosmetic upgrades. The full 0.15.0 patch notes include everything that's new and updated in game, but the most substantial addition is a new EvoGround mode called Payload Mode that will introduce heavy weapons such as RPGs, grenade launchers, and a minigun that will be available to players in Super Weapon Crates.

The mode will also introduce a recall system for reviving dead teammates (a feature we've seen in other Battle Royale modes in Call of Duty and Apex Legends) and also lets players jump into the cockpit of a helicopter for quickly travelling across the map — just watch out for incoming rockets!

Payload Mode won't be immediately available with the 0.15.0 update but will go live sometime after the update has been rolled out.