Verizon is bragging today that it has, by far, the fastest 5G speeds in the country — and some of the fastest in the world — based on the latest OpenSignal 5G report comparing network speeds and availability across South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and UK. Verizon's mmWave 5G network had average download speeds of 506 mbps, over double the next-highest average speeds from South Korea's LG U+, SK Telecom and KT. Verizon's direct competitors in the U.S. fared far worse: Sprint averaged 114 mbps, AT&T 62 mbps and T-Mobile just 47 mbps.

Sounds like a win for Verizon, right? Well, this is where it's important to read the entire report. Because not only did OpenSignal gather data on 5G speeds, it also figured out what percentage of the time you're actually using 5G on each carrier.

Verizon's 5G network does indeed offer incredible speeds, but data shows that its customers are only on it 0.5% of the time — yes, really. I was honestly surprised to see that Verizon customers even spend that much time on 5G. Living in NYC, one of Verizon's most-touted 5G markets, my Verizon phone will go days and weeks without seeing 5G — even when I explicitly go to areas of Manhattan that are listed as having the network. This isn't necessarily from a lack of planning, but more so a limitation of the mmWave network technology it uses.

Its 5G network uses very high frequencies (that's what mmWave is), which are easily blocked by objects — buildings, cars, trees, your own body, and even windows. That means Verizon has to have thousands of small antennas scattered everywhere in order to make sure your phone actually stays on 5G as you move around — and right now, it doesn't have enough of them in any one place to guarantee you can get 5G in any circumstance other than standing still looking directly at a tower. Yes, it's still that bad, despite its "5G built right" branding — and the data backs up my experience.