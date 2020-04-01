Press renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 shared by journalist Roland Quandt of WinFuture earlier this week showed off the phone's "Interstellar Glow" color option for the first time. Quandt has now posted renders showing the OnePlus 8 Pro in three different color options.

The newly leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro give us our first look at the upcoming flagship phone in "Ultramarine Blue." In addition to the new color variant, the renders also show off the OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black and Glacial Green color options. Sadly, though, the WinFuture report claims the OnePlus 8 Pro will not be available in the same Interstellar Glow color option as the standard OnePlus 8.