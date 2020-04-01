Oneplus 8 Pro Ultramarine BlueSource: WinFuture

What you need to know

  • Official renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced.
  • In addition to the Onyx Black and Glacial Green options, the renders reveal a stunning new Ultramarine Blue color variant.
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro is set to make its global debut on April 14, alongside the standard OnePlus 8.

Press renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 shared by journalist Roland Quandt of WinFuture earlier this week showed off the phone's "Interstellar Glow" color option for the first time. Quandt has now posted renders showing the OnePlus 8 Pro in three different color options.

The newly leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro give us our first look at the upcoming flagship phone in "Ultramarine Blue." In addition to the new color variant, the renders also show off the OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black and Glacial Green color options. Sadly, though, the WinFuture report claims the OnePlus 8 Pro will not be available in the same Interstellar Glow color option as the standard OnePlus 8.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Oneplus 8 Pro Gllacial Green Oneplus 8 Pro Glacial Green Oneplus 8 Pro Onyx Black Oneplus 8 Pro Onyx Black Oneplus 8 Pro Ultramarine Blue Oneplus 8 Pro Ultramarine Blue

Source: WinFuture

OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone will arrive with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau yesterday, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The phone is also rumored to feature a quad-camera array at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP "color filter."

While we will have to wait until April 14 to find out exactly how much the OnePlus 8 Pro will cost, CEO Pete Lau has confirmed with Business Insider that it will be priced under $1,000 in the U.S.

Get More OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.