We got our first clear look at Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 Pro last week, courtesy of CAD-based renders shared by notable leaker OnLeaks. The renders revealed the upcoming Huawei flagship phone will have an impressive 'waterfall screen' with near 90° curved sides and a wide notch. An alleged real-life image of the Mate 30 Pro has now been posted on Weibo , giving us a better look at the extremely curved sides of the phone's 'waterfall screen'.

The wide notch seen at the top of the display appears to house a total of three camera sensors. However, it is possible that the third sensor inside the wide notch could be a ToF camera. Just like last year's Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with 3D facial recognition.

Huawei's Mate 30 series is set to be unveiled at an event in Munich, Germany on September 19. According to rumors, the Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back of the phone will be two 40MP cameras, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro as well as the vanilla Mate 30 will pack HiSilicon's latest Kirin 990 chipset under the hood. Thanks to the U.S. blacklist, however, the Mate 30 series is likely to ship without official Google apps pre-installed.