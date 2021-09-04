English boxer Josh Warrington will attempt to rewrite the script tonight at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in his hometown of Leeds when he takes on Mexican boxer Mauricio Lara for the second time this year and we have all the details on how you can watch Lara vs Warrington 2 online.

Back in February at the SSE Arena in London, 30-year-old Josh "The Leeds Warrior" Warrington and 23-year-old Mauricio "Bronco" Lara met in the ring for a featherweight showdown. While Warrington wanted to "put Leeds on the map" at their previous encounter by becoming the city's first male boxing world champion, Lara proved to be quite a formidable opponent.

Lara managed to dominate Warrington from start to finish and he even managed to put him on the canvas during the fourth round with a left hook. However, it was during the ninth round that Lara once again knocked him down with a left hook before the fight was immediately called off by the referee. Not only did Warrington lose to Lara who he expected to easily defeat, he also suffered the first ever loss of his career during their match.

Going into tonight's fight, Warrington has a fight record of 30 wins, seven wins by knockout and just one loss. Lara meanwhile has a fight record of 23 wins, 16 wins by knockout and two losses. While Warrington has spent the time since their first fight recovering and training in Leeds, Lara aims to show the world that he's the real deal tonight. Will Warrington get his revenge or will Lara solidify his status as one of boxing's best with back-to-back wins against The Leeds Warrior?

Whether you're in Leeds rooting for Warrington, in Mexico rooting for Lara or just want to see the stunning conclusion to February's featherweight showdown, we'll show you exactly how to watch Lara vs Warrington 2 from anywhere in the world.

Lara vs Warrington 2 - When and where?

Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington will meet in the boxing ring at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on Saturday, September 4. Since the fight is being held in the UK, the Main Card will kick off a bit earlier than usual at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. The featherweight rematch between Lara and Warrington is expected to begin a few hours later at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST.

How to watch Lara vs Warrington 2 in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Lara vs Warrington 2 on the sports streaming service DAZN beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT. A subscription to the streaming service costs $19.99 per month but you can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 instead.

While fighting sports were DAZN's main focus when the service first launched in 2016, it has since expanded its coverage to show other sports including Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and others. If you're a big boxing fan, signing up for DAZN's annual subscription makes a great deal of sense as you'll also be able to watch Anthony Fowler vs Liam Smith on October 9 and plenty of other high-profile boxing matches as part of your subscription.

Live stream Lara vs Warrington 2 in Canada, the UK and Australia

As Lara vs Warrington 2 is a DAZN exclusive, boxing fans in Canada, the UK and Australia will be able to watch the fight on the sports streaming service beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT in Canada, 7pm BST in the UK and at 11pm AEST / 9pm AWST in Australia.

Although DAZN is available in the UK, Canada and Australia, the service's prices are a bit different for each country. Signing up for DAZN will cost you $19.99 per month or $150 for the year in Canada, £7.99 per month in the UK and AUD$ 2.99 in Australia.

Watch Lara vs Warrington 2 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Lara vs Warrington 2 in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the featherweight showdown when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

