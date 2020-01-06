What you need to know
- Kwikset's new Halo Touch is a smart lock that lets you lock and unlock your door with your fingerprint.
- Unlike regular smart door locks, the Halo Touch does not include a numpad.
- It will be going on sale later this year for $249.
Kwikset today announced a new addition to its lineup of Wi-Fi enabled smart locks. Called Halo Touch, the new smart lock allows homeowners to lock and unlock their doors via their fingerprint.
The smart lock is capable of storing up to 100 fingerprints with 50 different user profiles. Kwikset says the fingerprints will only be stored locally at each lock and not in the cloud. In addition to allowing homeowners to easily lock and unlock, the Halo Touch also offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Thanks to the company's latest patented SmartKey Security, Halo Touch locks are also fully protected against all common and forced entry break-in methods.
Just like the Kwikset Halo, the new Halo Touch can be controlled remotely from anywhere in the world, as long as it is connected to the internet. Apart from the locking and unlocking remotely, you can also view lock activity, manage user codes, and receive lock notifications with the Kwikset app.
The Halo Touch Wi-Fi smart lock will be available for purchase in the U.S. later this year for $249. It will be available in both traditional and contemporary styling in Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze, and Iron Black finishes.
Kwikset Halo Smart Door Lock
Kwikset Halo is a Wi-Fi connected smart door lock that lets you operate, manage and lock it using the Kwikset app on your smartphone. You can also lock and check the status of the Kwikset Halo using the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.
