What you need to know
- Kingdom Hearts III released earlier in 2019.
- A new DLC called Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind is adding new features
- This DLC is set to release for PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020.
- You can preorder Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind for $30 on the PlayStation Store.
Kingdom Hearts III players have more story content to look forward to, as a new DLC called Re Mind has been announced. It follows the adventures of Sora before the final battle, as he attempts to save Kairi. If you'd like to attempt to learn more about the plot of Re Mind, you can check out the trailer below.
One of the major changes in this DLC is the ability to play as other Keyblade wielders, such as Riku and Kairi. Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind is set to be available for PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020. You can preorder the DLC pack right now, though do note you'll need to have the base game in order to play it when it launches.
New adventures
Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind
Journey back through everything
Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind is a DLC pack adding new story content and the ability to play as other Keyblade wielders in the game.
