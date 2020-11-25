When it comes to exciting Black Friday deals, we usually think of big-ticket items like smartphones, laptops, TVs, etc. While those are all great, there are tons of excellent deals to be had with smaller products, too.

A perfect example of this is with the Mophie Powerstation. It's a portable battery pack that allows you to charge your devices no matter where you are, and it's heavily discounted right now.

You'd normally pay $50 for this version of the Mophie Powerstation, but right now, it's down to a mere $15. In other words, it's a Black Friday deal you can't afford to miss.

All power banks/portable chargers serve the same general purpose, but there are smaller details here and there that allow them to stand apart from one another. In the case of this Mophie Powerstation, here's what you need to know about it.

Mophie offers an 8,000 mAh battery capacity for this particular power bank, which should be enough to charge your phone a couple of times before running out of juice. You can also charge two devices at once using the USB-C and USB-A ports, with that USB-C port also being used for refueling the Powerstation.

You'll find LED indicators that show the current battery life of the Powerstation, the textured finish protects against scratches, and the overall design is surprisingly lightweight and portable given how much battery capacity is packed inside. Mophie is also one of the most trusted names in the power bank business, so you can rest assured that you're getting a high-quality gadget.

Even though you should still be staying home as much as possible right now, you can't go wrong picking up the Mophie Powerstation this Black Friday. Whether you use it for more convenient charging around your house or plan on using it when it's safe to travel again, $15 is an absolutely killer price.