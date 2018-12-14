Banking information. Mortgage payment history. Your important documents. Nearly all of your life is online these days, and while convenient that can be scary. There are tons of people out there who are looking to do malicious stuff, and we need to be sure that is in the back of our brains at all times. While you can't avoid using the internet (in most cases), you can ensure that it is a secure connection when you do use it.

Save big on this VPN right now! Learn More

VPNs have become more and more popular as time passes because people want to make sure that the information they are transmitting is getting to the right places. Zoog VPN, and right now you can score a sweet deal on a lifetime subscription to the service. With it, you'll be able to connect up to five devices at the same time, use unlimited bandwidth and more.

Here's are the main features of sticking with Zoog VPN, which you can get for just $35 for a lifetime subscription: Bypass Internet censorship to access geographically blocked content

Get complete Wi-FI security to protect your identity, location & IP address

Avoid hackers, government agencies, identity thieves & more, especially when using public Wi-Fi hotspots

Unblock streaming services anywhere in the world

Get support for OpenVPN UDP/TCP, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, and IKEv2 protocols

Enjoy a reliable zero log service

Use cherry-picked, high-quality dedicated servers

