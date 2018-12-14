Banking information. Mortgage payment history. Your important documents. Nearly all of your life is online these days, and while convenient that can be scary. There are tons of people out there who are looking to do malicious stuff, and we need to be sure that is in the back of our brains at all times. While you can't avoid using the internet (in most cases), you can ensure that it is a secure connection when you do use it.
VPNs have become more and more popular as time passes because people want to make sure that the information they are transmitting is getting to the right places. Zoog VPN, and right now you can score a sweet deal on a lifetime subscription to the service. With it, you'll be able to connect up to five devices at the same time, use unlimited bandwidth and more.
Here's are the main features of sticking with Zoog VPN, which you can get for just $35 for a lifetime subscription:
- Bypass Internet censorship to access geographically blocked content
- Get complete Wi-FI security to protect your identity, location & IP address
- Avoid hackers, government agencies, identity thieves & more, especially when using public Wi-Fi hotspots
- Unblock streaming services anywhere in the world
- Get support for OpenVPN UDP/TCP, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, and IKEv2 protocols
- Enjoy a reliable zero log service
- Use cherry-picked, high-quality dedicated servers
This is an incredible offer, as lifetime access to a reliable VPN such as this would cost up to $900, but right now you can pick one up for only $35. You'll want to hurry though because this price won't last long.
Browsing the web can get you in loads of trouble if you aren't careful, so be sure to grab this at its 96% discount to secure your browsing sessions.