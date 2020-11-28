If you're the sort of person that spends three weeks looking for your TV remote, you should get this set of four Tile Sticker adhesive Bluetooth trackers on sale for $39.99. This pack normally goes for $60, but it's on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can also find this deal at Best Buy. Grab it while you can. Right now it's just $2 more than the two-pack, so you're getting twice the amount for a fraction of the cost.

The Tile Stickers easily attach to just about everything. They have an adhesive back so you can just stick them wherever you want. You can attach these to your keys, place them in your purse or backpack, or keep them with your wallet. You'll never lose anything again!

These item locators are waterproof, adhesive, and have a 150-foot Bluetooth range. You'll be able to find anything as long as it's within 150 feet. The Stickers also have a 3-year battery life so they'll be good to go for a while.

Download the Tile app and you can use it to easily activate your new trackers. After that, you can use the app to ring the Tile trackers and locate your items. There's also a map that can show you the last place you had your stuff. Funny how things you're looking for are always in the last place you look.

The other benefit of this is finding your phone. After all, is there anything you lose more than your phone? I know it's a big one for me. You can double press the Tile button to make your phone ring, and it will do so even if it's on silent. If you lose your phone more than anything else, you might want to just keep a tracker in a junk drawer so you can ring your phone whenever you need to.

When things get super lost and none of these methods work for you, you can use a community crowdsearch to find them. This is anonymous and uses other people's Tile apps to ping your tiles and send the location to you. The more people who use Tile trackers, the more everyone benefits! So join the crowd and be a part of the solution.