What you need to know
- Marvel's Avengers first released back in September.
- Since then, the developers have implemented several patches, fixing bugs and adding new quality of life options.
- Today, the team revealed that Kate Bishop is joining the crew on December 8.
Kate Bishop was first announced as a post-launch hero for Marvel's Avengers right before the launch of the game and now, the team at Crystal Dynamics shared that Kate Bishop is coming to Marvel's Avengers on December 8. You can check out the War Table briefing below for more details on how she plays.
As you might imagine, many of her abilities revolve around her use of a bow but she is also capable with a sword. Her story is called Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM and involves her trying to find Clint Barton. Along the way, she stumbles onto a mystery somehow involving both Nick Fury and time travel.
Marvel's Avengers is being enhanced on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at some point in 2021. This update was originally meant for 2020 but has been delayed in order to allow the team to focus on fixing bugs and glitches while adding quality of life improvements.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
