Kate Bishop was first announced as a post-launch hero for Marvel's Avengers right before the launch of the game and now, the team at Crystal Dynamics shared that Kate Bishop is coming to Marvel's Avengers on December 8. You can check out the War Table briefing below for more details on how she plays.

As you might imagine, many of her abilities revolve around her use of a bow but she is also capable with a sword. Her story is called Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM and involves her trying to find Clint Barton. Along the way, she stumbles onto a mystery somehow involving both Nick Fury and time travel.

Marvel's Avengers is being enhanced on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at some point in 2021. This update was originally meant for 2020 but has been delayed in order to allow the team to focus on fixing bugs and glitches while adding quality of life improvements.