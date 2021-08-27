What you need to know
- Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 will launch on September 30 exclusively for Oculus headsets.
- Part 2 can be purchased separately as downloadable content from the first part on the Oculus store.
- The original Jurassic World Aftermath is currently on sale from the Oculus store for a very limited time.
Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 will be coming exclusively to Oculus Quest 2 and other Oculus headsets on September 30, developer Coatsink Software revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021 presentation.
The second part of the virtual reality survival adventure will feature all-new locations to explore, puzzles to solve, and encounters with dinosaurs. It begins after the first part, which ended on a cliffhanger. According to the official FAQ, Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 can be purchased separately as downloadable content from the first part on the Oculus store and will cost $15 when it launches.
Jurassic World Aftermath, which launched at the end of last year, took place roughly two years after the fall of Jurassic World and followed security expert and professional smuggler Sam to recover data from a research facility on Isla Nublar. The mission goes wrong and Sam is then tasked with escaping the island while being stalked by a trio of ferocious Velociraptors.
To celebrate the upcoming release, the first part of Jurassic World Aftermath is currently on sale from the Oculus store for $20. The discount is only available today, August 27 as the daily deal on the store. The terrifying game can be played sitting down, so here are some of the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 to be fully immersed while still in comfort.
OnePlus Buds Pro review: Floating on AirPods
OnePlus's latest earbuds hit their mark in terms of sound and call quality, but mediocre ANC and a few strange software decisions hold them back from perfection.
Here's the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available right now.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.