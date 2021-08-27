Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 will be coming exclusively to Oculus Quest 2 and other Oculus headsets on September 30, developer Coatsink Software revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021 presentation.

The second part of the virtual reality survival adventure will feature all-new locations to explore, puzzles to solve, and encounters with dinosaurs. It begins after the first part, which ended on a cliffhanger. According to the official FAQ, Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 can be purchased separately as downloadable content from the first part on the Oculus store and will cost $15 when it launches.

Jurassic World Aftermath, which launched at the end of last year, took place roughly two years after the fall of Jurassic World and followed security expert and professional smuggler Sam to recover data from a research facility on Isla Nublar. The mission goes wrong and Sam is then tasked with escaping the island while being stalked by a trio of ferocious Velociraptors.

To celebrate the upcoming release, the first part of Jurassic World Aftermath is currently on sale from the Oculus store for $20. The discount is only available today, August 27 as the daily deal on the store. The terrifying game can be played sitting down, so here are some of the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 to be fully immersed while still in comfort.