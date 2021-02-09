It's hard to believe, but there's more to talk about this week than all 114 glorious inches of Tall Vampire Lady! Google is shutting down their first party Stadia development studio to focus on third-party relationships. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is coming on May 14, and Apex Legends is set to arrive for Switch on March 9.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

