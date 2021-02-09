It's hard to believe, but there's more to talk about this week than all 114 glorious inches of Tall Vampire Lady! Google is shutting down their first party Stadia development studio to focus on third-party relationships. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is coming on May 14, and Apex Legends is set to arrive for Switch on March 9.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Introducing the new Jiggle Physics podcast Twitter! | Android Central
- Capcom reveals just how tall the Tall Vampire Lady is: 9'6" | Android Central
- Stadia Games and Entertainment shutting down, changing focus to partnering with third-party teams | Android Central
- Is Stadia shutting down? | Android Central
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition release date set for May 14, 2021 | Windows Central
- Embracer Group announces $1.3 billion merger with Borderlands creator Gearbox Entertainment | Windows Central
- Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9 after delay | iMore
The Snapdragon X65 modem means 5G isn't just for phones anymore
5G isn't just for phones. The Snapdragon X65 modem is also ready for the next evolution of 5G and is going to help bring it on.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Review: Smart compromises make the Galaxy S21 a killer sub-$1000 phone
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises.
Control, Destruction AllStars, Concrete Genie free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.