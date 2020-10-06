Peter Parker gets a face lifts that looks curiously similar to Tom Holland in the Spider-Man remaster game for Playstation. CD Projekt RED is the latest studio to require crunch time for employees as the near release of Cyberpunk 2077.

The crew also react to Steve from Minecraft and his pixel-y meat as the next fighter for Super Smash Bros. And the Halloween update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is live. Time to weed your garden and decorate!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

