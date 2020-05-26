Amazon Game Studios has released Crucible. It's been getting a lot of play by streamers on Twitch, but many people have been experiencing connectivity issues with the game. Speaking of Twitch, it continues to grow by leaps and bounds as it dominates game streaming.

The gang also chat about the remakes of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2, which are being updated to bring the skaters to their current ages.

There's more talk about Ghost of Tsushima as Jen recounts her interview with the game's creative director. Rebecca delves into the real-world economic parallels of Animal Crossing. And in some cases, the actual real-world economy of the game.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

