We're all more or less stuck at home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the good news is there are a ton of fun games to help pass the time. The crew also discuss the negative crunch culture at Naughty Dog as they push to complete work on The Last of Us Part II.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- E3 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns | Windows Central
- Naughty Dog's crunch culture is reaching its limits ahead of The Last of Us Part II, according to new report | Android Central
- Best Online Multiplayer Games for Nintendo Switch in 2020 | iMore
- Coronavirus got you stuck at home? Let these 10 lighthearted Xbox One games distract you. | Windows Central
- Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC, Sony Worldwide Studios head confirms | Windows Central
