Carli is out this week, so Rebecca leads Jen and special guest Sam Tolbert on an expedition into recent game dev studio acquisitions, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Switch OLED, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Netflix makes its first gaming acquisition in Oxenfree developer Night School Studio | Windows Central
- Sony acquires Bluepoint Games as a PS5 developer for Sony Worldwide Studios | Android Central
- Demon's Souls remake crosses 1.4 million copies sold, Bluepoint's next game is an original title for PS5 | Android Central
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus — Everything you need to know | iMore
- Are there gyms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? | iMore
- Nintendo 4K kit claims and Switch OLED Models out in the wild ahead of launch | iMore
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model is a much bigger deal than you think | iMore
It's not OK that I can't use my Oculus or Ray-Bans when Facebook is down
Cloud services are ubiquitous with modern products, but what happens when the cloud goes down? Our devices shouldn't be rendered inoperable when this happens, but that's exactly what took place with Facebook products during the October 4, 2021, Facebook outage.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket. Here are some of our favorites that check all of those boxes!
With OxygenOS 12, OnePlus loses what little identity it had left
The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 is here, and it is nearly identical to ColorOS. It was the differentiated software that allowed OnePlus to stand out over the years, and with OxygenOS 12, that is not the case.
These are the best cases to protect your new Galaxy S20
We've done the research to find the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases you can buy right now!