The JP crew are all about Resident Evil this week as they check out Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 VR. They also the need for Sony to overhaul PlayStation Now, Nintendo Switch Production and the latest Indie World Showcase.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Resident Evil Village demo announced for PS5 & PS4, new trailer showcases gruesome threats | Android Central
- Resident Evil 4 VR Remake coming to Oculus Quest 2 | Android Central
- Sony desperately needs to overhaul PlayStation Now | Android Central
- Nintendo unsure whether Nintendo Switch production will meet future demands | iMore
- PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history for unit and dollar sales | Android Central
- Indie World Showcase: Everything announced during the April 14 event | iMore
