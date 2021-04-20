The JP crew are all about Resident Evil this week as they check out Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 VR. They also the need for Sony to overhaul PlayStation Now, Nintendo Switch Production and the latest Indie World Showcase.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

