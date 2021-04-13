Arkane's Deathloop has been pushed back until September, but Outriders is here now and the team have a review of the new shooter. Kojima Productions is rumored to be in talks with Xbox to publish their next game. The also chat about Monster Hunter as Pokémon for "grownups" and take many other wild detours along the way!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Arkane's Deathloop delayed to September on PS5 | Android Central
- Sony's stance on game preservation sets the industry backwards | Android Central
- Outriders hit with launch day server and connection issues, should be more stable now | Windows Central
- Outriders for Xbox review: A genuinely fun looter shooter in spite of itself | Windows Central
- Kojima Productions reportedly in talks with Xbox to publish next project | Windows Central
