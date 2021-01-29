The newest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has several product placement deals for phones and other gadgets, but it now looks like producers will have to re-shoot some important scenes to save those deals.

As per The Sun, many sponsors are concerned that their products will be outdated by the time the movie finally releases in October. The movie was originally planned to be released in April 2020. Due to the pandemic, its release date was first pushed back to November 2020, then April 2021, and now October.

Speaking to The Sun, a source explained:

The problem is that some of those things were the very latest models back when they started filming. But by the time the movie comes out now it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That isn't really the point of these deals.

HMD Global had announced in March last year that it would be the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond movie. The movie was supposed to feature the company's Nokia 8.3 5G, which was announced in March 2020 and was released in September. It is also expected to feature the Nokia 7.2, a mid-range phone that was launched in 2019.

Apart from Nokia phones, the movie is will also feature Omega watches, Bollinger champagne, and Adidas footwear. Since big tech companies want their latest and greatest products to feature in the movie, an insider told the publication that some of the scenes are going to be "carefully edited and looked at to bring things up to date."