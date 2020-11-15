The Jacksonville Jaguars and backup QB Jake Luton looked pretty good in week 9, even though they fail short and lost to the Texans. Things aren't getting any easier traveling into Green Bay for week 10. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere. Before the season started, fans in Jacksonville had high hopes. Everyone loved Gardner Minshew, his swagger, and his mustache. Things haven't turned out quite as expected, though, and they sit at just (1-7) as they head to Green Bay.

Things will be even more difficult for the Jags this week going up against A-Rod and the (6-2) Packers. In fact, Vegas already has the Packers as a 14-point favorite, which doesn't bode well for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Every team has endured injury or COVID problems this year, including both the Packers and the Jaguars. Whether that's the star QB, running backs, or defensive players. Green Bay has several players in the COVID protocol but should have both Aaron Jones and Jamall Williams back for week 10. However, they are missing Cornerback Jaire Alexander and a few other pieces. What this boils down to is that while we all expect the Packers to win easily, don't be surprised if the Jags defense gives them a little more trouble than expected, even without Minshew. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers: When and where? In week 10, the Jaguars travel to the frozen tundra known as Lambeau Field in Green Bay. We're expecting some early snow so it could end up being cold, miserable, yet exciting classic Packers football. You can tune-in on Sunday, November 15th, 1pm ET / 10am ET on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm. How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers online from outside your country NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers online in the U.S. This is another FOX Sports game, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Another option for those in the US is the NFL's official mobile app or Yahoo Sports. Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports.

