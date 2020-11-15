The Jacksonville Jaguars and backup QB Jake Luton looked pretty good in week 9, even though they fail short and lost to the Texans. Things aren't getting any easier traveling into Green Bay for week 10. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere.
Before the season started, fans in Jacksonville had high hopes. Everyone loved Gardner Minshew, his swagger, and his mustache. Things haven't turned out quite as expected, though, and they sit at just (1-7) as they head to Green Bay.
Things will be even more difficult for the Jags this week going up against A-Rod and the (6-2) Packers. In fact, Vegas already has the Packers as a 14-point favorite, which doesn't bode well for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Every team has endured injury or COVID problems this year, including both the Packers and the Jaguars. Whether that's the star QB, running backs, or defensive players. Green Bay has several players in the COVID protocol but should have both Aaron Jones and Jamall Williams back for week 10. However, they are missing Cornerback Jaire Alexander and a few other pieces. What this boils down to is that while we all expect the Packers to win easily, don't be surprised if the Jags defense gives them a little more trouble than expected, even without Minshew.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers: When and where?
In week 10, the Jaguars travel to the frozen tundra known as Lambeau Field in Green Bay. We're expecting some early snow so it could end up being cold, miserable, yet exciting classic Packers football. You can tune-in on Sunday, November 15th, 1pm ET / 10am ET on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.
How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. For those in the US that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Pack using some other method, we have some tips.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can save Sunday NFL football. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to try something else? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are globally, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Packers vs Jaguars this week.
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers online in the U.S.
This is another FOX Sports game, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Another option for those in the US is the NFL's official mobile app or Yahoo Sports.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. We really love FuboTV because they offer all the channels that typically show NFL games each week, five actually (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to almost every NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Jaguars vs Packers live in the UK
Those outside the US still have a few ways to access a lot of NFL Football. Those in the UK can tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone, which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn't airing this specific game during week 10, but do have a few other options. Additionally, you can watch Sunday's Packers game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
A Game Pass Pro subscription is worth it, too. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro even shows previous seasons on-demand.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way, you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers live in Canada
For NFL fans that happen to live in Canada, you can watch several games thanks to the streaming service DAZN.In fact, DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. I just like that they offer RedZone. Give it a try!
How to stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers live in Australia
While the NFL isn't as popular in Australia, enough people love it that ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games in the area. In fact, as long as you have ESPN you'll be able to watch some American Football, but they only show certain ones each week. It's that or you try a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to stream even more live sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. In closing, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Who do you think will win this week? I'm going with the Packers, 40-17.
