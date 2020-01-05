Jabra has announced the launch of its new Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones, launching later this year. These headphones are designed to be easy on the eyes, sweet to the ears, and light on the wallet.

To accomplish the first, the headphones will ship with three broadly available colors (Titanium Black, Navy, and Gold Beige) and two retailer exclusive ones (Black for Best Buy, and Copper Black for Amazon buyers.)

For the second, the firm says that it will be putting its MySound optimization service in these headphones to build a personalized user experience. MySound uses the Jabra Sound+ app to test the user and create a sound profile. The headphones will then use this sound profile to deliver what Jabra deems an optimal experience. The technology behind this comes from Jabra's sister company GN Hearing, hearing aids specialists. Jabra will also bring this experience down to the true wireless Elite 75t and the new Elite Active 75t in Q2 of 2020.

To keep your wallet from thinning, Jabra has aimed for a launch price of $99. Realistically, there'll probably be retailer discounts and such, but that's the general price you should expect.

Other than that, Jabra promises up to 40 hours on a single charge as well as a fast charge experience that delivers 8 hours of listening time in 15 minutes. There's also one-touch access to smartphone assistants like the Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Siri.

