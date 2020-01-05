What you need to know
- Jabra's 45h Elite on-ear headphones bring long-lasting battery life and ultra-fast charging to the mid-range.
- The headphones also feature Jabra's new MySound optimization, providing a personal listening experience for individual users.
- It'll launch at $99 with February availability.
Jabra has announced the launch of its new Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones, launching later this year. These headphones are designed to be easy on the eyes, sweet to the ears, and light on the wallet.
To accomplish the first, the headphones will ship with three broadly available colors (Titanium Black, Navy, and Gold Beige) and two retailer exclusive ones (Black for Best Buy, and Copper Black for Amazon buyers.)
For the second, the firm says that it will be putting its MySound optimization service in these headphones to build a personalized user experience. MySound uses the Jabra Sound+ app to test the user and create a sound profile. The headphones will then use this sound profile to deliver what Jabra deems an optimal experience. The technology behind this comes from Jabra's sister company GN Hearing, hearing aids specialists. Jabra will also bring this experience down to the true wireless Elite 75t and the new Elite Active 75t in Q2 of 2020.
To keep your wallet from thinning, Jabra has aimed for a launch price of $99. Realistically, there'll probably be retailer discounts and such, but that's the general price you should expect.
Other than that, Jabra promises up to 40 hours on a single charge as well as a fast charge experience that delivers 8 hours of listening time in 15 minutes. There's also one-touch access to smartphone assistants like the Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Siri.
René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said:
Portability is the name of the game for today's consumers. Flitting from work to home and commuting several times a day means quality music and call experience on-the-go is a must. We are excited to introduce the all-new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalization feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands.
The Jabra Elite 45h will ship from February 2020 and will be available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Jabra's own online store at launch.
