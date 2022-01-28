What you need to know
- Jabra pushes out a significant update for its Elite 7 series earbuds.
- The update enables multipoint Bluetooth support for connecting to more than one device.
- The earbuds are also Google Assistant certified.
Jabra's excellent Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds are receiving an update, and you're going to like what it brings.
The update was spotted by Digital Trends, started rolling out on Thursday, and enables multipoint Bluetooth support, something that was noticeably missing from the earbuds when they launched in August. This feature allows the earbuds to connect to more than one device, such as a phone and a computer, allowing you to switch between them when needed.
This feature is present on Jabra's previous models, so it was odd that it wasn't readily available at launch. However, at CES 2022, Jabra ensured that the feature would be arriving "later this January," and the company managed to keep its word with just a few days to spare.
Along with multipoint support, the update also brings Google Assistant support, allowing users to select the virtual assistant as an option via the Jabra Sound+ on Android devices.
Release 2.0 also improves connectivity, brings stability and performance enhancements, and updates the MyFit feature that helps adjust audio based on how the earbuds sit in your ears.
If you're using either of these earbuds, you can update the firmware in Jabra's Sound+ app. With your earbuds connected to your phone, open the app and navigate to the Discover tab. From there, select Update now, and you'll be prompted to place your earbuds in the charging case.
While these already being some of the best wireless earbuds you could buy, this new update definitely gives them a lead over some other models.
