These new earbuds feature a similar design language to Jabra's latest offerings, which are some of the best wireless earbuds money can find. Beyond the looks, the new Elite 4 Active have a few similarities to their more premium alternatives, such as the inclusion of active noise cancellation, something you won't find on the cheaper Elite 3 earbuds.

Jabra adds to its revamped lineup of wireless earbuds with the new Elite 4 Active. The new earbuds were announced at CES 2022 and gives gym-goers a new affordable alternative to the more expensive Jabra Elite 7 Active .

There's also an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, so you can be sure they'll survive an intense, sweaty workout.

However, there are some notable downgrades to help bring the price down. For example, battery life is rated at seven hours per charge, with a total of 28 hours with the charging case. There's only a four-mic array for calls, so quality won't be as good as the Elite 7 series.

Still, you'll get some nice features like Jabra's impressive HearThrough so you can remain aware of your surroundings. The earbuds support Google's fast pair, built-in Alexa, and Spotify Tap. You can also use either earbud in mono mode.

The new Jabra Elite 4 Active are available now for just $120, about $30 lower than the launch price of the similarly affordable Galaxy Buds 2. They come in navy, black and light mint.