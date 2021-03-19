You should be using two-factor authentication on every single online account you have. It doesn't matter how rich or how famous you are (though the rich and famous should probably do even more to secure their identities) because everyone has something of value hidden in their online accounts. Companies like Google and Facebook offer everything for free because our online data is so valuable. Using two-factor authentication (2FA) isn't designed to be easy because proving that you're really who you claim to be should have a barrier attached. Unfortunately, many people think this barrier is too high or too inconvenient and skip 2FA altogether. I'm not going to stand on a soapbox and explain how wrong that is because that's been done to death. You know why you should use it and have made a decision. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more But for those who do choose to secure online accounts with 2FA, there's another issue: many companies only offer using SMS to authenticate you. That means when you try to sign in the first time from a new phone or computer, you receive a text message on the number the company has on file for you. It sounds simple, but it's as bad or worse than not using 2FA at all because of the false sense of security it gives.

It's not really easy to "steal" your phone number by fooling a carrier into giving you a new SIM card because it involves convincing someone to do a thing they aren't supposed to do. But we all know that happens. It's also not easy to intercept an SMS, even though the methods to do so have been around for a long time. But it's simple — and cheap — to pay a company to reroute SMS messages from one number to another. Businesses do need to forward SMS messages, but there has to be some oversight. There is a legitimate need for rerouting SMS messages, such as having a help desk offer support through texting using a business landline or virtual number. The problem is that there is no regulation that makes sure the companies that offer such services actually prove you own the number that's being redirected. You simply fill out an online form, send a few dollars, and lie on an application. This is a huge issue that needs to be addressed, and soon. Many of us will carry the same phone number with us throughout our lives; your phone number really is part of your identity. I don't know how to fix this issue without introducing new laws made by people who have no idea how the technology works or letting this particular industry police itself. Both options here are bad, so I'll let the experts figure it out. It's not hard to see the enormous threat to safety and security this kind of attack poses. The FCC must use its authority to force phone companies to secure their networks from hackers. Former Chairman Pai's approach of industry self-regulation clearly failed. — Senator Ron Wyden What I can do though, is say that we all need to stop using services that only offer SMS as a method for 2FA. Period, full stop.