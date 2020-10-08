It's not just you, Adobe Creative Cloud is down right now

Adobe has confirmed its Creative Cloud service is experiencing a 'major' outage at this time, affecting numerous Adobe products across the globe.

From Downdetector:

User reports indicate Adobe Creative Cloud is having problems since 10:32 AM EDT. https://t.co/Ph9BZc8HCv RT if you're also having problems #AdobeCreativeClouddown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 8, 2020

Users trying to sign in are met with the following error message:

Something went wrong An unknown error has occurred. Here's the error code if you want to contact customer support

As of 10:30 am ET, Adobe Care said the following:

Hi there, we're so sorry for the trouble. Our teams are investigating the issue and working to get this resolved ASAP. For real-time updates, check https://status.adobe.com Thanks! ^SJ

Adobe has confirmed the issue on its status.adobe website. It says there is a 'Major issue' with Creative Cloud, Adobe Services, Experience Cloud, and the Adobe Experience Platform, impacting a wide number of products. The Creative Cloud/Adobe Services outage pertains to the Americas, according to the website, whilst the Experience Cloud/Adobe Experienced Platform outage appears much more widespread.

Adobe hasn't given an update on how long this might take, but we'll keep you updated with any developments.

In a bizarre twist of irony, users are unable to login to Adobe's status website in order to subscribe to updates regarding the outage, because of the outage.

This story is updating.