It's not just you, Adobe Creative Cloud is down right now

What you need to know
- Adobe Creative Cloud is down right now.
- Users are reporting problems logging in to the service.
- Adobe has confirmed the issue and says it is working on a fix.
Adobe has confirmed its Creative Cloud service is experiencing a 'major' outage at this time, affecting numerous Adobe products across the globe.
From Downdetector:
Users trying to sign in are met with the following error message:
Something went wrong
An unknown error has occurred. Here's the error code if you want to contact customer support
As of 10:30 am ET, Adobe Care said the following:
Hi there, we're so sorry for the trouble. Our teams are investigating the issue and working to get this resolved ASAP. For real-time updates, check https://status.adobe.com Thanks! ^SJ
Adobe has confirmed the issue on its status.adobe website. It says there is a 'Major issue' with Creative Cloud, Adobe Services, Experience Cloud, and the Adobe Experience Platform, impacting a wide number of products. The Creative Cloud/Adobe Services outage pertains to the Americas, according to the website, whilst the Experience Cloud/Adobe Experienced Platform outage appears much more widespread.
Adobe hasn't given an update on how long this might take, but we'll keep you updated with any developments.
In a bizarre twist of irony, users are unable to login to Adobe's status website in order to subscribe to updates regarding the outage, because of the outage.
This story is updating.
