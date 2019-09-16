Released this past May, the Pixel 3a is one of the best mid-range smartphones currently available on the market. Between its incredible camera performance, AMOLED display, clean software, and guaranteed updates, it more than justifies its competitive $399 price.

As much love as we have for the Pixel 3a, however, whether or not you should buy one in mid-September is a more difficult question than it was just a few short months ago. While the upcoming Pixel 4 will be more expensive, it's also expected to deliver big upgrades in the form of face unlock, even better cameras, and a bold new design.

When asked whether or not now was a good time to buy the Pixel 3a, this is how some of our AC forum members responded.

flippyfloop

Want to buy a Pixel 3a but wondering if I should hold off as a new Pixel is just around the corner. Wondering if A, they may also announce a new budget model ? B, maybe another sale on 3a&rsquo;s ? Any thoughts ?

Reply
Morty2264

I see you are a new user here - welcome to Android Central! I too am thinking about snagging the Pixel 3. I think it depends on the following: - do you need the latest and greatest? The 3's Snapdragon will be just as snappy as the Pixel 4's - if camera experience is important to you, the 3a will still get the job done but the Pixel 4 is supposed to have an impressive camera setup - if...

Reply
EMGSM

If it's within your budget, I would hold off and see what Google has to offer in terms of the Pixel 4.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you. Is it still worth buying the Pixel 3a?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Get More Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.