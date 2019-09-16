Released this past May, the Pixel 3a is one of the best mid-range smartphones currently available on the market. Between its incredible camera performance, AMOLED display, clean software, and guaranteed updates, it more than justifies its competitive $399 price.
As much love as we have for the Pixel 3a, however, whether or not you should buy one in mid-September is a more difficult question than it was just a few short months ago. While the upcoming Pixel 4 will be more expensive, it's also expected to deliver big upgrades in the form of face unlock, even better cameras, and a bold new design.
When asked whether or not now was a good time to buy the Pixel 3a, this is how some of our AC forum members responded.
Now, we want to hear from you. Is it still worth buying the Pixel 3a?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.