What you need to know
- There's a new demo for Iron Man VR available now.
- If you play the demo, you'll get a free skin for use in the full game.
- There's also a new PSVR bundle that includes the game.
- The bundle is set to release alongside Iron Man VR on July 3, 2020.
After initially being indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, Iron Man VR from Camouflaj is on the way. If you want to try it out before release, you're in luck, as there's a demo available on the PlayStation Store. There's also a new trailer which you can check out below.
Here's what the demo includes:
- Malibu tutorial mission
- Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts
- Out of the Blue Stark Jet gameplay mission
- Flight Challenge optional mission
- Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission
If you download and play the demo, you'll also get the Molten Lava Armor Deco for use in the full game. Still, if all this looks interesting but you haven't picked up a PlayStation VR headset yet, PlayStation has you covered. There's a new Iron Man VR PlayStation VR bundle, which includes everything you need to get your PlayStation VR adventures started.
Iron Man VR and the PlayStation VR bundle are both set to release on July 3, 2020.
Soaring high
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Be the Iron Man.
In Marvel's Iron Man VR, players get to become Tony Stark as he upgrades his Iron Man armor to use against Ghost, a villain that hacks Stark technology and phases in and out of reality.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
