What you need to know There's a new demo for Iron Man VR available now.

If you play the demo, you'll get a free skin for use in the full game.

There's also a new PSVR bundle that includes the game.

The bundle is set to release alongside Iron Man VR on July 3, 2020.

After initially being indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, Iron Man VR from Camouflaj is on the way. If you want to try it out before release, you're in luck, as there's a demo available on the PlayStation Store. There's also a new trailer which you can check out below.

Here's what the demo includes: Malibu tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

Out of the Blue Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission If you download and play the demo, you'll also get the Molten Lava Armor Deco for use in the full game. Still, if all this looks interesting but you haven't picked up a PlayStation VR headset yet, PlayStation has you covered. There's a new Iron Man VR PlayStation VR bundle, which includes everything you need to get your PlayStation VR adventures started.

Iron Man VR and the PlayStation VR bundle are both set to release on July 3, 2020.