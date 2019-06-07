Our pick Nokia 4.2 If you need iOS iPod Touch 7 For under $200, you'll be hard-pressed to find a phone better than the Nokia 4.2. It's got a crisp display with a small notch, a high-end design, and more than enough specs to keep you entertained. Unlike the iPod Touch 7, it's an actual phone and has all of the benefits that come with owning one. $190 at Amazon Pros Premium glass/metal construction

Larger, sharper display

Dual rear cameras

NFC for Google Pay

Clean software

It's an actual phone Cons Less capable processor

No iMessage, FaceTime, AirDrop, etc. The iPod Touch 7 is the most affordable way to buy into the Apple ecosystem, and while we appreciate what it does, you get more bang for your buck with a budget Android phone. The iPod Touch has weak cameras, no GPS chip, lacks a fingerprint sensor, and can only connect to the internet when it's near Wi-Fi. From $199 at Apple Pros Very compact

A10 Fusion chip is speedy

Available in a lot of colors

iMessage and FaceTime

Will be updated to iOS 13 Cons Can't make phone calls or send texts

Requires a Wi-Fi connection

Weak cameras

This is a clear-cut comparison. If you value getting the most for your money, you'll want to buy the Nokia 4.2. It has a bigger and higher resolution display, better cameras, can be used to pay for things that accept NFC, and its functionality isn't limited when you get too far away from a Wi-Fi network. On the other hand, if you already have a phone and want a device that can run iOS while spending as little as possible, the iPod Touch 7 is the way to go.

The Nokia 4.2 makes more sense for most people

We have a preference for Android at AC, but we also understand why some people prefer iOS and really like a lot of what Apple's doing with it. For this comparison, however, the Nokia 4.2 is easily the better choice over the iPod Touch 7.

From a design standpoint, the Nokia 4.2 actually looks like it belongs in 2019. The metal frame is sturdy, its glass back offers a nice touch of pizazz, and the display with its slim bezels and waterdrop notch looks fantastic. Speaking of the display, it's also larger and has a much higher resolution so that your games, movies, and apps will look as crisp as possible.

Comparatively, the iPod Touch 7 looks like it was released in 2015. In fact, it uses the exact same design of the iPod Touch 6 that was released during that year. That means you have a tiny 4-inch screen with gigantic bezels by today's standards and a resolution that's not even HD. You're also missing out on a fingerprint sensor, GPS, NFC, and are can only connect to the internet when you're near Wi-Fi. You can certainly use the Nokia 4.2 like an iPod of sorts and not buy a SIM card for it, but if you ever want to make calls, send texts, and have mobile data — you know, like a phone — you at least have that option. With the iPod, you're limited to Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi only.

The Nokia 4.2's Snapdragon 439 processor isn't nearly as impressive as Apple's A10 Fusion chip in the iPod Touch, but it's more than capable of running all of your favorite apps and games. You also have the option of expanding the base 32GB of storage with a microSD card, can pay for things with the phone using Google Pay at stores that accept NFC, and there's a fingerprint sensor on the back to keep your information secure.

Cheap Android phones usually get a bad rap for crappy software, but that's not an issue for the Nokia 4.2. It's running a clean build of Android 9 Pie out of the box with no unwanted bloat or gimmicky features. Even better, since it's part of the Android One program, the Nokia 4.2 is guaranteed to receive two years of major software updates for the next two years and critical security patches for three years.

Rounding things off, the Nokia 4.2 has some really unique features not found on a lot of flagships. There's a dedicated Google Assistant button to quickly access the AI whenever you want, and if you look closely at the power button, you'll see an LED notification ring that lights up around it. That's cool.

Nokia 4.2 iPod Touch 7 Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One iOS 12 Display 5.71-inch

LCD

1520 x 720

19:9 aspect ratio 4-inch

LCD

1130 x 640

16:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 439 Apple A10 Fusion Storage 32GB 32GB

128GB

256GB Expandable Up to 400GB ❌ RAM 3GB 2GB Rear Camera 1 13MP

f/2.2 aperture 8MP

f/2.4 aperture Rear Camera 2 2MP

Depth sensor ❌ Front Camera 8MP

f/2.0 aperture 1.2MP

f/2.2 aperture NFC ✔️ ❌ GPS ✔️ ❌ Fingerprint Sensor ✔️ ❌ Battery 3,000 mAh Unspecified

Up to 40 hours of music playback

Making a case for the iPod Touch 7

As much as we urge you to consider the Nokia 4.2 over the iPod Touch 7, there is one big reason why a lot of people might still choose the iPod instead: iOS.

While Android is our mobile operating system of choice, there are some things iOS offers that you can't get on Android. iMessage, FaceTime, and AirDrop are all big draws to the platform, not to mention Apple's industry-leading commitment to keeping its devices up-to-date with all of the latest software.

The iPod Touch 7 offers a great software experience by default, but when it's updated to iOS 13 later this year, you'll get features like a system-wide dark mode, an excellent voice dictation accessibility feature, significant performance upgrades, and much more.

The best value is still had with the Nokia 4.2, but if you want to live in the Apple ecosystem for whatever reason, the iPod Touch 7 is the way to go.

Our pick Nokia 4.2 Easily the best phone you can buy for under $200. Unless you really, really need a device that runs iOS, the Nokia 4.2 is the better choice. It has a surprisingly premium design, great display, capable processor, and dual rear cameras. We also love the addition of NFC for Google Pay, the dedicated Google Assistant button, and LED light that wraps around the power button. There's a lot going on here. $190 at Amazon

If you need iOS iPod Touch 7 The cheapest way to get into Apple's ecosystem. While the iPod Touch 7 is weaker than the Nokia 4.2 in a lot of ways, there's one area that keeps it worth considering — iOS. iOS comes with a host of features you won't find on Android, including iMessage, FaceTime, the App Store, and AirDrop. Both devices can be used with Wi-Fi only, but unlike the Nokia 4.2, you can't pop a SIM card in the iPod. From $199 at Apple

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.