We now know Google can make widgets that look good, widgets that don't look like they were dropped out of 2014. Like so many areas of Android, however, Google chooses not to put forth a clear standard, refuses to lead by example. Just as Google itself fails to optimize most of its apps for tablets and Chromebooks, Google's widgets are all old, clunky, and not well optimized. Arguably the best widget Google makes is the At A Glance widget, which was made for Pixels in 2016 and added to all other Android phones in 2018.

Android has had home screen widgets for a decade, and they've been surpassed by iOS widgets in a single day.

Google's Calendar widgets haven't changed in years. Google Chrome's widgets haven't changed in years. Hell, the widget for Google Books is from 2012, and I get flashbacks to my Nexus 7 tablet every time I look at it. Even YouTube Music's widget — which was added only last fall— looks like it came from the Holo era: it doesn't resize, it's not color responsive, and it's even in that same dark grey of 2013-era Android.