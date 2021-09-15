These two giants of European football meet each other in the group phase for the second year in succession, with Internazionale looking to give a much better account of themselves this time out.Source: CC

Read on for your full guide to getting an Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Current Serie A champs Inter went out at this stage last season, finishing rock bottom of their group during a dismal tournament that saw them lose both home and away fixtures to their opponents tonight.

Like Inter, who saw key striker Romelu Lukaku depart for Chelsea, Madrid have also lost a figurehead in the former of inspirational defender and skipper Sergio Ramos to PSG during the close season, while the Spanish side's summer pursuit of French superstar Kylian Mbappé ended in disappointment.

Despite such high profile departures and failed signings, both teams have enjoyed solid starts to the season and are both unbeaten.

But with both teams having managed just one clean sheet each so far this season, a goalless stalemate looks unlikely tonight.

Don't miss a kick by following our guide to watching an Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League live stream online.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

Kick-off at the San Siro is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm BST start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US.

Watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Champions League group match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

