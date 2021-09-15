Read on for your full guide to getting an Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
Current Serie A champs Inter went out at this stage last season, finishing rock bottom of their group during a dismal tournament that saw them lose both home and away fixtures to their opponents tonight.
Like Inter, who saw key striker Romelu Lukaku depart for Chelsea, Madrid have also lost a figurehead in the former of inspirational defender and skipper Sergio Ramos to PSG during the close season, while the Spanish side's summer pursuit of French superstar Kylian Mbappé ended in disappointment.
Despite such high profile departures and failed signings, both teams have enjoyed solid starts to the season and are both unbeaten.
But with both teams having managed just one clean sheet each so far this season, a goalless stalemate looks unlikely tonight.
Don't miss a kick by following our guide to watching an Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions League live stream online.
Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Where and when?
Kick-off at the San Siro is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm BST start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US.
Watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Champions League group match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid online in the US
CBS has exclusive broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League Cup in the US and will be showing tonight's game via its new streaming service Paramount Plus. Kick-off in the US is at 3PM ET/12pm PT. Paramount Plus currently costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. If you're new to the service you can currently take advantage of a Free trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a dime.
Cord cutters also have the option of over-the-top service Fubo TV which carries CBS and currently has a free 7-day trial (it normally costs $64.99 a month).
Finally, there's also Spanish language coverage available in the US via TUDN and Univision.
How to stream the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live in the UK
BT Sports has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League in the UK and will be showing tonight's action from Madrid via its BT Sport ESPN channel. Kick off is at 8pm BST.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however if you don't want to tied to an long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Live stream Inter Milan vs Real Madrid in Australia
Stan Sports is the new network to head to for watching the Champions League Down Under, and kick-off for tonight's big clash between these two European footballing giants is set for 5am AEST on Thursday morning.
Stan Sports can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, with a subscription costing $10 per month on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, with the service currently offering a free 7 day trial for new customers.
Live stream the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live in Canada
As with all 21/22 Champions League action, tonight's Inter Milan vs Real Madrid will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
DAZN costs CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year in Canada - but the network is also offering a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used the service before.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.