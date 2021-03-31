If you want to install one of the best VPN services on your Chromebook, one service worth considering is ProtonVPN . It offers many different features, including a large server network, strong encryption, DNS leak prevention, a kill switch, a no-logging policy, and more.

But what also sets ProtonVPN apart from other services is its extensive range of multi-platform apps, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. In November 2020, the VPN provider even rolled out support for Chromebook users and it offers a free VPN option if you want to try before you buy.

That'll be great news if you use a laptop running on the Google Chrome operating system and want to improve its online security. However, how do you download and install a Chromebook VPN like ProtonVPN? Read on to find out.

How to download and install ProtonVPN on Chromebook

Before you can use the different capabilities and features offered by ProtonVPN on your Google Chromebook, you'll need to download and install the official ProtonVPN app. Below are the steps to take.