Over the years, Instagram has come under scrutiny concerning privacy and protecting younger users. Most recently, TechCrunch called out Instagram over not requiring users to disclose their age during the sign-up process. Other apps, such as Snapchat or TikTok, require users to enter their age upon signing up. It seems that post struck a nerve with Instagram, because within two-days of publishing that article, Instagram announced a change to its sign-up policy.

Now, going forward, all users will be required to enter their age when signing up for the service. That means in most countries you won't be able to make an Instagram account if you're under the age of 13. However, that is unlikely to stop younger users from using a fake birthday anyways.

You will also be able to add your date of birth manually, or if you've connected your Facebook account, Instagram will use that information. It's important to note that, while Instagram will have your birth date, it will not be made public and will only be visible to you.