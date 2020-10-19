360-degree cameras aren't anything new, but Insta360's latest pocket-sized camera aims to make people reimagine what they think a 360 camera can do. That, according to the teaser the company put out for the new camera which is to be announced on Wednesday, October 28th.

In the teaser video, which you'll find below, the camera is clearly being handled in a way that most people would probably never imagine handling the average electronic device. Swinging it around, flying through car windows, and being tossed about are a few examples of what Insta360 sees happening with this new, versatile 360 camera. Based on what we know so far, it's possible that this product will fit somewhere in-between the high-end Insta360 ONE R and the Insta360 GO, but we'll have to wait until next week to find out for sure.

Insta360 is running a giveaway campaign that ends on October 28, with the lucky winner receiving this brand new pocket-sized 360 camera on announcement day. Check out the YouTube video's description below for all the ways to enter. Insta360's cameras are usually a few hundred dollars, so winning one is a particularly excellent way of getting the latest in 360-degree video and photography without spending a dime.

360-degree cameras take photos and videos in an amazing way that captures all the action without having to worry about where you're pointing the camera. That's because these special lenses can capture all of the action at once, letting you rotate, pan, and even zoom after taking them. Being able to bring one of these cameras with you during sporting events or while taking action photography or video means you can focus on the action rather than trying to get the camera to point in the right direction.