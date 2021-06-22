When it comes to upgrading your home theater setup, one of the first things you might want to grab is a streaming device. But that's really only one piece of the puzzle, as you'll also likely want to upgrade the sound quality. Traditional home theater speaker systems are so outdated, with wires running everywhere and dealing with trying to make sure everything is configured properly. Well, Roku can help solve both of those problems in one fell swoop with the Roku Smart Soundbar. And for Prime Day, you can save $36 and instantly upgrade your setup.
Roku Smart Soundbar | $36 off at Amazon
The Roku Smart Soundbar offers an upgraded audio experience with Dolby Atmos tuning, along with one of the best streaming interfaces possible. With this soundbar, you'll be able to use it as your primary streaming device and movie nights will never be the same again.
So how is the Roku Smart Soundbar supposed to fix your streaming needs and audio quality at the same time? Well, as the name suggests, this soundbar plugs right into your TV, providing four Dolby Audio-tuned speakers that will fill the room. This is great, but again is just one piece of the puzzle. The streaming portion is handled by having Roku's streaming interface built into the soundbar.
So not only will you get one of the best soundbars, but you'll also be able to plug it in and instantly have access to Roku's vast library of streaming apps. You'll find all of the popular options, including Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu, to go along with the newer streaming services like Paramount+ and Apple TV+.
As for picture quality, the Roku Smart Soundbar provides 4K HDR video playback for anything that your TV can handle. Plus, it will automatically determine what resolution your TV is trying to show off, and it will match that so you get the best picture quality possible.
In keeping with the "Smart" portion of the branding, Roku has also integrated support and compatibility with three of the major smart home services. These include Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit, so you can grab one of the best Amazon devices like the new Amazon Echo and ask it to turn on that movie you've been wanting to watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why Prime Day is the perfect time to buy your first Chromebook
Prime Day is just about to wrap up, and if you've been toying with the idea of trying a new computer, do yourself a favor and pick up a Chromebook tonight while they're on sale. Test drive Chrome OS before deciding whether or not you'd want it for your next main computer — I think you'll be surprised.
Twitter will allow Spaces hosts to charge for access, takes a 20% cut
Ticketed Spaces are arriving on Twitter, giving hosts the ability to charge for access to their Space. Twitter says that hosts will receive most of the cut after app-store transaction fees are taken into account.
Hurry up to see the remaining deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.