Recent reports from the Apple vs. Epic Games trial unearthed communications between Apple executives, confirming that the company had at least considered bringing its popular iMessage service over to Android as far back as 2013. It's pretty easy to understand why Apple wanted to protect its ecosystem lock-in, but it's also interesting to speculate what might have been.
Sure, we have no shortage of great messaging apps over here on Android, but being able to securely communicate with our iPhone wielding friends on their preferred chat app would have been nice too.
So what say you, faithful Android community? Would you have rushed to download iMessage for Android to join club blue bubbles? I probably would have.
We want to hear from you — If iMessage was available on Android, would you use it? Why or why not? Let us know!
