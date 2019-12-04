What you need to know
- Human Head Studios, developer of games such as Prey (2007) and Rune II, shut down a while ago.
- The entire team was acquired by Bethesda Softworks and reorganized into Roundhouse Studios.
- Human Head Studios is being sued by Ragnarok, publisher of Rune II.
- Ragnarok alleges that Human Head Studios caused multiple delays for the game and has refused to provide the source code for the game.
A short while ago, Human Head Studios, the developer of games such as Prey (2007) and Rune II, shut down. Immediately following the shuttering of the studio, the entire team was acquired by Bethesda Softworks and rebranded as Roundhouse Studios, who have begun work on a new project. Ragnarok, the publisher of Rune II, is suing Human Head Studios for, among other things, breach of contract and fraudulent concealment. Ragnarok also claims it was not told ahead of time about the acquisition by Bethesda Softworks.
The lawsuit alleges that Ragnarok has repeatedly supported Human Head Studios during developmental problems and that Human Head Studios was contractually obligated to continue support of Rune II. Ragnarok claims that when Human Head Studios shut down, the publisher was told if it attempted to contact former Human Head Studios employees "...it would be a problem." The lawsuit also notes that the location of Roundhouse Studios is the same location as the former Human Head Studios and that Ragnarok has attempted to acquire the source code for the game to no avail.
Ragnarok is ultimately demanding no less than $100 million in reparations, as well as the source code for Rune II. It'll be interesting to see what comes of this lawsuit. We'll continue to provide further updates on the situation and any major statements or resolutions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite fully revealed in new renders
New renders have surfaced, giving us a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The two phones are expected to debut quite soon, as early as this month.
Motorola One Hyper goes official with 32MP pop-up camera, 45W fast charging
Motorola's new One Hyper is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 64MP rear camera, and 45W "Hyper Charging."
Google Assistant launches on Stadia controller with limitations
One of the hallmark features of Stadia is its access to Google-exclusive features, such as Assistant. Unfortunately, the service launched with the button disabled on the controller — until now, that is.
Titanfall 2 headlines December's free PS Plus games
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.